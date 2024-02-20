Toyota Hilux with V-Active 48V mild-hybrid technology – smoother, more efficient; from RM170k in Australia

The 48-volt mild-hybrid electrification for the 2024 Toyota Hilux facelift in Australia is now dubbed V-Active technology by the company, and is mated to a 2.8 litre turbodiesel powertrain as standard on the SR5 and Rogue 4×4 double-cab variants, and optional on SR 4×4 double-cab variants. The updated Hilux range goes on sale in Australia from March, starting from AUD$54,130 (RM169,902).

The V-Active mild-hybrid system in the 2024 Hilux for Australia is comprised of three main components; the motor generator, 48-volt battery and the DC-DC converter. The combustion engine side of the powertrain is the 2.8L turbodiesel engine that outputs 204 PS at 3,400 rpm and 500 Nm from 1,600 rpm to 2,800 rpm.

With this mild-hybrid setup, energy stored in the battery contributes to powertrain output in areas of the engine’s rev range where it is less efficient, and energy is recovered when decelerating, combining with engine braking for natural deceleration characteristics, as well as enabling a lower idle speed of 600 rpm, down from 720 rpm.

Overall, the V-Active 48-volt mild-hybrid technology offers an improvement in fuel consumption by around 10%, compared to variants with the fully internal combustion 2.8 litre turbodiesel engine, according to Toyota.

All Hilux variants in Australia with V-Active 48-volt technology also feature the manufacturer’s Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) off-road mode selection that offers six modes for improved traction in a varying range of conditions.

The selection of high range enables the use of Dirt, Sand, Mud, Deep Snow and Auto modes in MTS, while using low range brings the choice of Sand, Mud, Auto and Rock modes.

In Australia, all 2024 model-year Hilux variants for the Australian market, except the WorkMate, SR Single Cab and petrol-powered variants, receive the facelift updates.

These are comprised of new front bumpers and honeycomb mesh grille, while SR5 variants get dark-finish LED headlamps, gloss black exterior mirrors and door handles, darkened rear bumper and a powder-coated black sports bar.

All pick-up body variants now gain a tailgate damper with lift assist, consisting of a gas strut and steel cable which replaces the steel bracket of the previous iteration. Automatic transmission SR double-cab pick-up variants gain front and rear parking sensors.

The updated Hilux range with V-Active mild-hybrid technology in Australia starts from AUD54,130 (RM169,902) for the base Hilux SR double-cab chassis, or AUD1,025 (RM3.2k) more than the combustion engine version without. At the top of the variant range, the Rogue double-cab pick-up is priced at AUD71,530 (RM225k), or AUD770 (RM2.4k) more than the previous version without the mild-hybrid powertrain.

