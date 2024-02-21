2024 Honda RS-X 150 new colour for Malaysia, RM9.8k

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / February 21 2024 11:21 am

For 2024 in Malaysia, the Honda RS-X gets a new colour, while pricing goes up by RM100 to RM9,798. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and stocks of the RS-X in new colour scheme will be in authorised Boon Siew Honda showrooms beginning February 22.

The new colour option is Mat Ion Blue Metallic, which joins the 2023 Honda RS-X paint schemes of Lemon Ice Yellow and Candy Caribbean Blue Sea, along with the Trico Edition in Repsol racing colours. Every RS-X comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

Other specifications for the Rs-X in Malaysia remain unchanged, with power coming from a single-cylinder mill displacing 149.16 cc and fed by Honda’s PGM-Fi mated to a six-speed transmission and chain final drive. The RS-X gets 15.8 hp at 9,000 rpm with 13.6 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

Braking for the RS-X is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear, with the front wheel getting single-channel ABS. Wheel sizing is 17-inches, wearing 90/80 front and 120/70 rear tyres.

The RS-X carries fuel in a 4.5-liter tank while a digital meter with gear position indictor is found in the cockpit. LED lighting is used for the twin head and single tail lights while weight is listed at 122 kg and seat height is set at 795 mm.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.