Automotive Hi-Tech Valley (AHTV) Tanjong Malim currently has 20 operational vendors, says Proton

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / February 21 2024 10:02 am

At yesterday’s Proton Chinese New Year media appreciation dinner, the carmaker provided some updates on the Automotive High Tech Valley (AHTV) in Tanjong Malim. As we’ve previously reported, Proton will fully relocate all its manufacturing and research and design facilities there by 2026.

According to Proton, aggressive development is currently being carried out at the AHTV vendor park to support the carmaker. It went on to say that there are currently 20 vendors operational at the site, with more expected to come in when parcel five is ready this year.

The company also pointed out that four vendors have begun new construction to expand their operation in AHTV. For companies looking to set up shop in AHTV, six new factories within the vendor park with a total of 400,000 square feet will be ready for lease in 2024.

AHTV was announced in April 2022 with the purpose of being an international automotive hub for NEVs (new energy vehicles, China’s term for electrified vehicles) and attract investments both locally and from overseas.

In October last year, DRB-Hicom (Proton’s majority stakeholder) and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group signed a master collaboration agreement (MCA) that sets underlying principles, governance framework and mutual commitment for the AHTV project, including specific roles to be undertaken for development and promotional initiatives.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.