Selangor BikeCare-1000 aid scheme ends March 1

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / February 21 2024 12:26 pm

Applications for the Selangor state BikeCare-1000 aid scheme is open till March 1. This programme is exclusively for Selangor-born Malaysian citizens aged 18 years and older as well as not blacklisted in the Central Credit Reference Information System (CCRIS).

The BikeCare-1000 scheme pays the hire purchase deposit, insurance and registration fee on a new motorcycle for the applicant. Organised under the Workers’ Empowerment Programme (UPPS) of the Selangor state government, the scheme is intended for gig workers, namely those working in the delivery sector.

Applicants, aside from being born in Selangor must provide the following documents, Malaysian identity card, guarantor’s (family member) identity card, bank statement and a copy of motorcycle licence. Also required is a copy of the applicant’s latest salary slip.

Completed BikeCare-1000 application forms can be forwarded to the UPPS office on the fifth floor of the Selangor state government administration building in Shah Alam. Application forms can also be submitted online to the Pautan Ini website.

