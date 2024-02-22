2024 Husqvarna Vitpilen 901 due to enter market?

Posted in Bikes, Husqvarna, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / February 22 2024 10:45 am

A teaser video on Husqvarna Motorcycles social media page shows what looks like the upcoming Husqvarna Vitpilen 901 naked sports. Seen riding on a dirt track, the Vitpilen 901 looks to be using the engine from the KTM 890 Duke, and not the 990 Duke with the all-new two-cylinder engine.

This is logical because the engine is also used by Husqvarna in its Norden 901 adventure-tourer, priced at RM98,900 in Malaysia, as well as the KTM 890 Adventure. The 899 cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, eight-valve, parallel-twin produces 105 hp at 8,000 rpm and 100 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm when used in that configuration.

Probably a good example of badge engineering, KTM, which owns the Husqvarna name, as well as GasGas and the WP Suspension brands, is leveraging on its engineering and manufacturing facilities to produce rebodied bikes to suit market tastes.

For design, the Vitpilen 901, Vitpilen meaning “White Arrow”, follow the design language set by the Vitpilen 701 and the Vitpilen and Svartpilen (Black Arrow) 401 closely. Expect to see a truncated subframe at the rear, shorter than the unit used on the KTM Duke series bikes.

From the video, it is seen the Vitpilen 901 comes with 43 mm diameter WP Apex upside-down front forks, the same units used on 2023 890 Duke GP and the 2024 990 Duke. With these specs, we can also expect the Vitpilen 901 to be using the same brakes as the 890 and 990 Duke.

The Vitpilen 901 also differs from its Duke siblings with the use of an externally braced swingarm, a departure from the curvy unit used on the Dukes. Setting the Vitpilen apart is the oversized round headlight, as well as the taller, more upright riding position with wider handlebars.

