Proton Arena was once crash tested by ANCAP in 2009 – two-door ute was given a one-star safety rating

Posted in Cars, International News, Proton / By /

Proton Arena was once crash tested by ANCAP in 2009 – two-door ute was given a one-star safety rating

For throwback Thursday (last week), the Australasian New Car Assessment Programme (ANCAP) dug through its archives and uploaded a video of a crash test involving the Proton Jumbuck, which we know here as the Arena.

The Arena is based on the Wira but with two less seats to make room for a bed at the back. Launched in Malaysia in 2002, the ute would eventually make its way to Australia in 2003 and continued to be sold there until 2009. A replacement was mooted in the past but this never materialised.

ANCAP tested the Jumbuck in September 2009 and gave it a one-star rating in terms of occupant protection, with the vehicle scoring just 1 out of 16 points in the offset crash test carried out at 64 km/h.

In its report, ANCAP said “the passenger compartment was severely deformed” and “protection from head injury was poor for the driver and passenger.” The Jumbuck did better in the side impact crash test with a score of 7.39 out of 16 points, although it was pointed out that “there was a high risk of life-threatening chest injury for the driver.”

ANCAP also pointed out “the Jumbuck has minimal safety features,” as no variants of the model came with airbags, seatbelt pretensioners, ABS/EBD/brake assist, electronic stability control and more. Following the report, Proton Cars Australia advised ANCAP that this model is being discontinued and the Jumbuck was axed after seven years in Australia.

In the years after the Jumbuck, other Proton models tested by ANCAP performed better. These included the S16 (Saga) in 2010 that got a three-star rating, while in 2013, the Exora got a four-star rating. The same year also saw the Preve and Suprima S receive a five-star safety rating.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

Proton Saga 2024
Proton Iriz 2024
Proton Persona 2024
Proton S70 2024
Proton Exora 2024
Proton X50 2024
Proton X70 2024
Proton X90 2024

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

PROTON SAGA
PROTON SAGA
PROTON SAGA
PROTON PERDANA
PROTON PERSONA
PROTON IRIZ
PROTON X70
PROTON SAGA
PROTON SAGA

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 

Comments

  • Raja Kamarul on Feb 22, 2024 at 5:24 pm

    Best-selling PROTON in Australia! And highly-sought after in Malaysia today!

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Bossku, 0 star on Feb 22, 2024 at 5:26 pm

    Exactly what one should expect from Potong! Pride of Malaysians throughout the world!

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 