Rapid KL customer support is now 6-12am, 365 days

Klang Valley commuters, Rapid KL has announced that its customer support via all channels is now operational between 6am to midnight 12am, 365 days a year. Yes, that includes all public holidays.

The public transport operator says that these new hours reflects its commitment to provide a service to better serve the diverse needs of the community, ensuring that our public transport support remains secure, safe and accessible for a broader range of commuters.

“We believe this change will contribute to a smoother commuting experience for all,” the statement adds.

