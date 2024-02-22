Rapid KL customer support is now 6-12am, 365 days

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / February 22 2024 9:35 am

Klang Valley commuters, Rapid KL has announced that its customer support via all channels is now operational between 6am to midnight 12am, 365 days a year. Yes, that includes all public holidays.

The public transport operator says that these new hours reflects its commitment to provide a service to better serve the diverse needs of the community, ensuring that our public transport support remains secure, safe and accessible for a broader range of commuters.

“We believe this change will contribute to a smoother commuting experience for all,” the statement adds.

