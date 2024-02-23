Hong Leong Yamaha goes racing with Yamaha Tekhne AHM Motor Sports team in 2024 Malaysian Cub Prix

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / February 23 2024 11:25 am

Continuing its legacy of involvement in Malaysian motorcycle racing, Hong Leong Yamaha Motor launches the Yamaha Tekhne AHM Motor Sports team. A partnership between Yamaha and automotive parts giant Tekhne, the team has a history in the local motorcycle racing scene going back 35 years.

The team will compete in the CP150 and CP125 classes in the 2024 Malaysian Cub Prix. A team of five young riders is led by Kenny Chua as team chairman and chief executive officer William Chua.

In the CP150 class, the Yamaha Tekhne team will field Iqbal Amri Malik, Faiz Zekri dan Syukran Aizat. Meanwhile in the CP125 category, the challenge is led by Afizad Supaat and Iqram Danish for this season.

