Hong Leong Yamaha goes racing with Yamaha Tekhne AHM Motor Sports team in 2024 Malaysian Cub Prix

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By /

Hong Leong Yamaha goes racing with Yamaha Tekhne AHM Motor Sports team in 2024 Malaysian Cub Prix

Continuing its legacy of involvement in Malaysian motorcycle racing, Hong Leong Yamaha Motor launches the Yamaha Tekhne AHM Motor Sports team. A partnership between Yamaha and automotive parts giant Tekhne, the team has a history in the local motorcycle racing scene going back 35 years.

The team will compete in the CP150 and CP125 classes in the 2024 Malaysian Cub Prix. A team of five young riders is led by Kenny Chua as team chairman and chief executive officer William Chua.

In the CP150 class, the Yamaha Tekhne team will field Iqbal Amri Malik, Faiz Zekri dan Syukran Aizat. Meanwhile in the CP125 category, the challenge is led by Afizad Supaat and Iqram Danish for this season.

Hong Leong Yamaha goes racing with Yamaha Tekhne AHM Motor Sports team in 2024 Malaysian Cub Prix
Hong Leong Yamaha goes racing with Yamaha Tekhne AHM Motor Sports team in 2024 Malaysian Cub Prix
Hong Leong Yamaha goes racing with Yamaha Tekhne AHM Motor Sports team in 2024 Malaysian Cub Prix
Hong Leong Yamaha goes racing with Yamaha Tekhne AHM Motor Sports team in 2024 Malaysian Cub Prix
Hong Leong Yamaha goes racing with Yamaha Tekhne AHM Motor Sports team in 2024 Malaysian Cub Prix

Hong Leong Yamaha goes racing with Yamaha Tekhne AHM Motor Sports team in 2024 Malaysian Cub Prix
Hong Leong Yamaha goes racing with Yamaha Tekhne AHM Motor Sports team in 2024 Malaysian Cub Prix
Hong Leong Yamaha goes racing with Yamaha Tekhne AHM Motor Sports team in 2024 Malaysian Cub Prix
Hong Leong Yamaha goes racing with Yamaha Tekhne AHM Motor Sports team in 2024 Malaysian Cub Prix
Hong Leong Yamaha goes racing with Yamaha Tekhne AHM Motor Sports team in 2024 Malaysian Cub Prix

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mohan K Ramanujam

Coming with diverse and extensive experience in heavy engineering, Mohan enjoys making anything with wheels go fast, especially motorcycles. His weapon of choice is the Desmoquattro engine, and he has a penchant for anything with a dash of Italian design. Strangely enough, he insists he's a slow rider.

 

Comments

  • Tekhne?? on Feb 23, 2024 at 12:01 pm

    Automotive parts giant Tekhne??

    Never heard of this company and google search turns up nothing at all.

    Laundering project or what?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 