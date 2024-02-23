JPJ eBid: SWK and BRV number plates up for bidding

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / February 23 2024 4:09 pm

JPJ has announced that SWK and BRV are the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Sabah’s latest running number series is ‘SWK’, and it opened for tender yesterday, February 22. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on February 26. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available on JPJ eBid is the Selangor series ‘BRV’. The bidding period starts today February 23 and will close at 10pm on February 27. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

It’s quite a nice duo we have here today – SWK is good for Sarawak (funnily, the plate is from Sabah) and BRV is of course a Honda model. Unfortunately, the BR-V has been discontinued in Malaysia and the new model will not be introduced here. Plate swapping is of course possible.

