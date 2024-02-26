Hong Leong introduces Tekhne, OEM parts supplier for two- and four-wheels in Malaysia and SE Asia

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / February 26 2024 7:32 pm

Entering the Malaysia OEM parts supply market is Tekhne, under the aegis of Hong Leong Industries (HLI). Tekhne is positioned as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and replacement equipment manufacturer (REM) to both the two-wheel and four-wheel vehicle market, which not only includes motorcycle and cars but bicycles as well.

Products are made under the Tekhne brand name with the partnership and collaboration of reputable local and foreign manufacturers. This includes manufacturers not only in Malaysia but also South East Asia and Europe.

Although specific brand names were not divulged, it was seen during the Tekhne launch products resembling those produced by AHM, Akron, Vee Moto and Profender. Tekhne stressed the fact that despite partnerships with other manufacturers, it has its own in-house research and design team.

The team provides specific input for products made for Tekhne’s partners, inline with consumer needs and preferences for that specific market. “Our journey into the automotive spare parts industry reflects not only our dedication to innovation and growth, but also our steadfast commitment to providing our customers with the highest standards of quality and reliability,” said Datuk Dr Jim Khor, HLI group managing director.

Tekhne general manager Chong Chee Keong said, “our commitment lies in providing a premium range of products tailored to meet the needs of our Malaysian customers. Through collaborations with esteemed partners, both locally and internationally, we ensure that our products uphold the highest standards of excellence and customer satisfaction. Looking ahead, we are poised to expand our footprint into the broader ASEAN region and subsequently tapping into global markets.”

