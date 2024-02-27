Gentari partners SEDC Energy for Sarawak H2 Hub, a global-scale hydrogen production hub in Bintulu

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / February 27 2024 10:16 am

Clean energy solutions provider Gentari has signed a heads of agreement (HoA) with SEDC Energy (SEDCE), a subsidiary of the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation, for the joint development of a centralised hydrogen production hub in Bintulu, to be known as the Sarawak H2 Hub.

The document exchange happened yesterday at the Borneo Energy Transition Conference in Kuching, witnessed by Sarawak premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg. SEDCE has been tasked to kickstart the new energy ecosystem in Sarawak, which is positioning itself to be a commercial hydrogen producer by 2027 with the vision of transitioning the state into a hydrogen economy.

The planned global-scale hydrogen production hub in Bintulu is intended to serve as the sole supplier of green hydrogen for downstream facilities in the Bintulu division, managed by a JV company to be formed by Gentari and SEDCE, which will also be responsible for optimising all hydrogen production projects within the region.

Sarawak premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg rides in a hydrogen fuel cell-powered Toyota Mirai

“Malaysia is well-placed to be a clean hydrogen hub in ASEAN, led by states such as Sarawak with its ample sustainable resources. At Gentari, we have been focused on pursuing collaborations with partners such as SEDC Energy to develop the local hydrogen economy, which will create economic value for the state while positioning the country as a hydrogen export hub,” said Michèle Azalbert, chief hydrogen officer at Gentari.

“We believe that hydrogen is the way forward and we are committed to contributing towards Sarawak’s Hydrogen Economy Roadmap, in addition to the Malaysian government’s Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap (HETR). Hydrogen’s role in decarbonising sectors like energy, transportation, and petrochemicals globally cannot be understated, and the demand for low carbon hydrogen-derivatives is a testament to its rising significance,” he added.

“This strategic partnership will be a significant undertaking as this will spur more developments and attract new investments especially in the new energy sector. Hydrogen will play a role in the energy transition and as highlighted in the National Energy Transition Roadmap, Sarawak’s role in advancing this development is worthwhile to note. It resonates well with our approach to collaboration internationally and domestically,” said Robert Hardin, CEO of SEDCE.

