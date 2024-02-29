2024 Tesla Model Y – IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus rating

Posted in Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / February 29 2024 3:00 pm

2024 Tesla Model Y Performance in Malaysia

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) of the United States has awarded the 2024 Tesla Model Y the Top Safety Pick Plus rating, through testing that has yielded scores applicable to the 2024 model year as well as the car’s earlier model years.

Testing conducted for the Model Y included crashworthiness testing for the small overlap front, an updated moderate overlap front and updated side impact testing, while crash avoidance and mitigation testing included the testing of the vehicle’s headlamps and the front crash prevention system for pedestrians.

In the small overlap front impact test, the example of the Model Y tested was a 2021 Long Range AWD, in which the vehicle scored a Good rating across all measures for the segment, which are for the structure and safety cage, driver injury measures, driver restraints and dummy kinematics.

Similarly for the passenger side in the small overlap front impact test, this 2021 model-year example also scored a Good rating for the overall passenger side evaluation, which also applied individually to passenger injury measures, passenger restraints and dummy kinematics, driver injury measures, and driver restraints and dummy kinematics.

For the updated moderate overlap front impact test, the results apply to the 2022-2024 model years of the Model Y, with the tested model being a 2022 Model Y Long Range AWD. This scored a Good rating in overall evaluation, as well as for the structure and safety cage, driver injury measures, driver restraints and dummy kinematics, as well as for rear passenger injury measures. The exception is an Average rating for rear passenger restraints and dummy kinematics.

For the updated side impact test, the test results also apply to 2022-2024 models, also with the tested model being a 2022 Model Y Long Range AWD. This segment of testing resumes the Model Y’s clean sweep of a Good rating, which applies to its side impact overall evaluation, structure and safety cage, driver injury measures, driver head protection, rear passenger injury measures, and rear passenger head protection.

For frontal crash prevention for pedestrians, the rating applies to 2024 year models, receiving a Good rating in overall evaluation. In the daytime crossing child test, the tested Model Y avoided collision in both 12 mph and 25 mph tests. In the nighttime crossing adult test, the vehicle also avoided collision in both 12 mph and 25 mph tests, during both low beam and high beam usage.

In the nighttime parallel adult test, the vehicle avoided collision in the 25 mph test, during both low beam and high beam usage. In the 37 mph test, the report stated the vehicle avoided collision with high beam use, with a warning issued 3.2 seconds before impact. Collision was also avoided in low beam use, with the warning issued 2.8 seconds before impact.

In terms of headlights, the Model Y received a Good rating, and this applies to all trim variants, according to the IIHS report. Its low beam and high beam units are of the LED projector type, with high beam assist functionality. Low beam performance was good on both sides of the road in a straight line, and offered good visibility in all four curved path testing. Low beam never exceeded glare limits, said the report.

High beam visibility was likewise rated good, albeit for just the gradual curves on both left and right rides, while a fair rating was received for its performance on sharp curves on the left and right sides. That said, the report notes that high beam assist compensates for some limitations of the vehicle’s low beam.

For child seat anchors, the Model Y received an Average overall rating, which applies to 2020-2024 models. The vehicle has two outer rear seating positions where the tether anchors are in easy-to-find location, however the lower anchors are too deep in the seat. The middle rear seat position has no lower anchors.

GALLERY: 2024 Tesla Model Y Performance in Malaysia

