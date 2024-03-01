Heatwave hits Malaysia, KL and Petaling joins the list – don’t leave your child, powerbank in the car; check!

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / March 1 2024 12:25 pm

It has been very hot lately, hot enough to be officially in a heatwave. The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) says that as of yesterday evening, Pokok Sena in Kedah is under Level 2 heatwave alert.

A total of 23 places in Malaysia are under Level 1 heatwave alert, including the whole of Perlis and almost the whole of Kedah. Also in L1 are North and Central Seberang Perai and Northeast district in Penang; Larut Matang, Kinta, Manjung, Kampar, Batang Padang and Kuala Kangsar in Perak; Beaufort in Sabah and Limbang in Sarawak. In Selangor, Sepang and Petaling are under Level 1, as is Kuala Lumpur.

According to MetMalaysia, a Level 1 alert is issued when temperatures at a location are between 35°C and 37°C for three consecutive days, while in Level 2, daily temperatures can hover between 37°C and 40°C for at least three days in a row. Is this normal? This year, Malaysia’s hot and dry season started earlier compared to the past two years.

MetMalaysia says that the heatwave can lead to incidents of haze, drought, the reduction of water level in dams, heat stroke and forest fires. The department is advising Malaysians to drink enough water, reduce outdoor activities, wear comfortable clothing that is moisture wicking and refrain from open burning. Have enough water at home.

As for motorists, here’s a reminder to always check and double check to not leave the most precious cargo locked in the car. Only last month, a five-year old girl died after being left in a parked car at Hospital Shah Alam. The child was asleep when the engine was turned off, which perhaps caused the busy mother to forget. When the mum realised it a couple of hours later, she was already unconscious.

Cases like this have been happening of late, perhaps due to forgetfulness, a long to-do list and stress, or a combination of the above. One way to help keep your child at the top of mind is to place an essential item in the rear seats near him/her so that you have to go around to retrieve it before leaving the car.

A video uploaded in 2015 (above) by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) demonstrated just how dangerous heatstroke can be for dogs left in cars. NFL player Tyrann Mathieu, a professional athlete, lasted just eight minutes before having to escape a car under direct sunlight, at which point the cabin was measured at 48.9°C.

A child’s body heats up much more quickly than an adults – think of how small ice cubes melt more quickly than much larger ones – which means they are far more susceptible to the dangers of heatstroke compared to adults. Fifteen minutes in a heated car interior could cause life-threatening brain or kidney injuries, and when the child’s body temperature reaches 40°C, internal organs shut down, and at 41.6°C, death could occur.

Also, make sure to not leave your powerbank in a parked car in the heat, as the battery can overheat and pose a fire risk. This is the same reason why powerbanks are only allowed in your carry-on luggage when taking a flight, and not in checked-in luggage. Check, check and check.

