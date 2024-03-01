Kuching Mitsubishi 3S centre by EON Auto Mart relocated – new brand identity, the biggest in town

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / March 1 2024 10:30 am

The Mitsubishi Motors 3S centre in Kuching by authorised dealer EON Auto Mart has relocated. Now situated at Lot 852, Section 64, Kuching Town Land District, the new facility is the largest showroom for the brand in Sarawak’s capital city.

With a built-up area of 18,000 sq.ft, the new 3S centre comes with a the latest look that’s in line with Mitsubishi Motors’ brand identity with the global brand message ‘Drive Your Ambition’. In addition to a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi and a kid’s corner, the outlet has a fully-equipped service centre with nine service bays.

“This strategic move is to serve our customers better as we see a huge potential for business growth here in Sarawak, especially for the Triton pick-up truck and Xpander seven-seater crossover. In addition, MMM is continuing to advance our dealer’s network expansion as we progressively work towards introducing new Mitsubishi Motors’ model in Malaysia,” said Shinya Ikeda, CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia.

“EON Auto Mart is no stranger to the Mitsubishi Motors family and has been business partners with MMM for the past two decades. EON Auto Mart has eight Mitsubishi Motors showrooms nationwide, and the dealership is one of the key contributors to MMM’s achievements with the Mitsubishi Xpander as the No.1 non-national MPV. We are confident that EON Auto Mart will continue to deliver a pleasant ownership experience that goes beyond expectations,” he added.

The new Mitsubishi 3S centre in Kuching is open Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 7pm; Saturday, 8.30am to 5.30pm; and Sunday, 8.30am to 5pm.

