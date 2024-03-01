Underground Concert at Sunway Lagoon tomorrow – 4 stations on BRT Sunway Line extended till 1.30 am

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / March 1 2024 4:57 pm

Rock fans, anyone going to the Underground Concert at Sunway Lagoon tomorrow? The three headlining bands are big names – Hujan, Bunkface and Butterfingers. Yes, the latter is still around! The concert will be at the Surf Beach at Sunway Lagoon tomorrow night.

Rapid KL has announced an extension of the BRT Sunway Line, where several above-ground bus stations will remain open till 1.30 am. The stations are Sunway Lagoon, SunMed, SunU-Monash and South Quay, all in the Bandar Sunway township.

Other stations on the line will follow the regular operation hours. Passengers are advised to have sufficient credit in their Touch n Go cards. Enjoy the show.

