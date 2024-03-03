MSF Racing 2024 returns to Sepang this Sunday, March 3 – new categories, international competitors

Posted in Cars, Local News, Motorsports / By Jonathan Lee / March 3 2024 2:25 am

With the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix having just concluded early Sunday morning, motorsports fans may now be looking for something to fill their day today. Thankfully, the Malaysian racing season is also kicking off this weekend, as the Malaysian Speed Festival Racing Series (MSF Racing) returns to the Sepang International Circuit today, March 3, 2024.

Billed as the country’s biggest circuit racing series, MSF Racing continues to consist of two main series – MSF SuperTurismo for touring cars and MSF SuperBikes for superbikes, both running on the same day. A total of six rounds will be held this year, each on different circuits and running different race formats.

MSF Racing says that MSF SuperTurismo features the biggest touring car grids in Malaysia, and this latest edition will feature drivers from all around the region, including from Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.

What’s more, there will be two new car racing categories this year, including the Vision-HKS GT86 x BRZ Racing Cup for Toyota and Subaru’s popular sports car twins, as well as Rennplatz Standard Production MAX. MSF SuperBikes will also introduce a new race series this year in the form of MSF SuperSport, designed for sports bikes with mid-sized engine capacities.

This category, limited to local riders only to foster homegrown talent, allows four-cylinder engines from 400 to 600 cc, three-cylinder engines up to 800 cc and two-cylinder engines up to 955 cc. MSF SuperBikes will also feature a revised lap-time bracket formula, designed to allow riders of all skill levels to race. For 2024, the system will have allowances for lap-time improvements throughout the year, as riders skills and performances improve through experience.

MSF SuperTurismo will kick off with a 45-minute sprint race on the full Sepang Circuit at today’s round 1, followed by two 20-lap super-sprint races – round 2 at the Sepang South Circuit half track and round 3 at the North Circuit. Meanwhile, MSF SuperBikes will feature two rounds – two five-lap sprint races on the full circuit today, as well as a 20-lap sprint race at the Sepang North Circuit in June.

As usual, there’s no need to buy a ticket to enjoy the racing, as access to the Grandstand is free of charge throughout the weekend. Passes to the racing paddock, on the other hand, cost RM35 and may be purchased at the paddock entrance.

