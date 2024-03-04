2024 MCP: Petronas’ Akid triumphs in CP150 Round One of Malaysian Cub Prix in Jasin, Malacca

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / March 4 2024 4:02 pm

Rain did nothing to dampen Akid Aziz’ enthusiasm in the 2024 Petronas Malaysian Cub Prix Championship CP150 class first round in Jasin, Malacca. Riding for Petronas Sprinta Yamaha CKJ Racing team, Akid held off Azroy Hakeem Anuar of Honda Estremo Yuzy Racing and Ahmad Afif Amran of Petronas Sprinta Yamaha CKJ Racing to take the overall win for the weekend.

Despite rain cancelling the Super Pole grid position qualifier, racers took their places based on earlier qualifying times with Akid starting in pole position. At the flag off, Akid raced ahead to a comfortable lead, ahead of Azroy who started in second and Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin of Petronas Sprinta Yamaha Maju Motor in third.

In the CP125 class, Honda KC Racing’s Irfan Haykal Amidi pulled off a surprising victory after overtaking last season’s overall champion, Khairi Asyraf Mahmood from Jetron Yamaha YYPang Racing Team in the final race. Winbox KM+ Axla’s Arash Tsunami Kamarudin led in the final race of the day but luck was not on his side as Irfan Haykhal Amidi of Honda KC Racing took the overall win, followed by Khairi Asyraf Mahmood of Jetron Yamaha YYPang Racing team in second and Syamil Amsyar Md Iffende of Petronas Sprinta Yamaha 31 Racing in third.

As for the youngsters in the Wira KBS category, Mohamad Al-Syafiq Amirul Zaki of Lagenda Tong Ban Seng Motor took the overall win for the day. He was followed by Nuzzul Ady Muhammad Sudin of Taycon Racing in second and Adam Shahzhriel Azhrel of Bee Eik Motor in third.

