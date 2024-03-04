BMW begins building Gen-5 EV battery assembly plant in Thailand – local BEV production to start 2H 2025

BMW has announced that it is readying a production site in Thailand to build fully electric vehicles, with local BEV production in the Kingdom scheduled to start in the second half of 2025. The automaker revealed this when it announced the construction of a battery manufacturing facility in Rayong, where BMW Group Manufacturing Thailand will conduct in-house production of the brand’s Gen-5 high-voltage batteries.

The upcoming 4,000 sq metre high-voltage battery assembly facility will convert imported battery cells into modules that will then be integrated into high-voltage batteries. According to the company, it has invested more than 1.6 billion baht (RM211 million) in the project, of which almost 1.4 billion baht (RM185 million) will be used to purchase state-of-the-art equipment and systems.

“Local production of high-voltage batteries in Rayong is the next logical step in the continued electrification of our production network. Once again, the principle of ‘local for local’ applies, supporting economic development, employment opportunities and knowledge transfer in Thailand and the ASEAN region,” said Milan Nedeljković, board member for production at BMW AG during the battery plant’s ground-breaking ceremony.

This will not be the first time the automaker is carrying out battery assembly operations in Thailand. In 2019, it began producing high-voltage batteries in the country for locally-assembled plug-in hybrids, at a dedicated plant located in WHA Chonburi Industrial Estate 2.

The company added that employees will undergo comprehensive training programmes with the aim of improving the technical skills of local staff through knowledge transfer.

  • NK on Mar 04, 2024 at 5:18 pm

    Meanwhile Anwar’s govt hasn’t attracted any top investment in HEV and BEV production/manufacturing. What’s the point of giving AP-free entry to Tesla if there is no manufacturing or production benefit to the country? All we have done is lowered the barrier to entry for Tesla to sell their cars cheaper than the competition. Starlink is a small contribution to the country. Again, starlink is just a product that tesla is selling here, there is no long-term benefit to country in terms of knowledge transfer, production or manufacturing.

