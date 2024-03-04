MV Agusta returns to Malaysia under AFY Mobility Industries, pricing starts from RM96,800

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, MV Agusta / By Mohan K Ramanujam / March 4 2024 4:45 pm

After a five-year absence, MV Agusta returns to the Malaysian motorcycle market under AFY Mobility Industries (AMI). At the opening of the MV Agusta Petaling Jaya showroom in Section 51A, Petaling Jaya, the limited edition RM399,900 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nurburgring was unveiled.

“After more than five years, MV Agusta makes its triumphant return to Malaysia,”

said Datuk Jeffrey Lim, Group Managing Director of AFY Mobility. “We are thrilled to bring back this iconic Italian brand to our shores, offering enthusiasts a diverse range of motorcycle models and comprehensive after-sales services,” he added.

AMI is the exclusive distributor of MV Agusta in Malaysia, providing sales and after sales service to MV Agusta owners. MV Agusta Malaysia will have the entire range of motorcycles on sale.

These are the Brutale 1000 RS at RM168,800, accompanied by the Brutale Rosso at RM96,800. For sports bikes there is the F3 RR and F3 Rosso priced at RM145,800 and RM111,800, respectively.

Also in MV Agusta’s Malaysian catalogue is the Dragster RR at RM148,800 and Dragster Rosso at RM99,800. The sport-touring Turismo Veloce Lusso is tagged at RM140,800 while the Truism Veloce Rosso goes for RM99,800.

Aside from the newly launched Brutale 1000 RR Nurburgring, the retro styled MV Agusta Superveloce is also available in Malaysia. The price tag on that piece of motorcycle art is RM138,800.

