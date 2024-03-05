Bolt – ride-sharing company coming to Malaysia

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / March 5 2024 10:35 am

The ride-sharing landscape in Malaysia is set to gain a new player, as ride-hailing company Bolt has listed on LinkedIn for a country manager position, marking the brand’s establishment plans in the country ahead of its launch.

Founded in 2013 by Estonian Markus Villig, initially as Taxify, Bolt now claims to have more than 150 million customers and three million drivers in 45 countries, including in Bangkok, Thailand. The ride-hailing company has most recently entered Cairo, Egypt, according to Tech Cabal.

In Bangkok, Thailand where Bolt is already present, the company offers Bolt Rides for individual ride-sharing, and Bolt Business, which is aimed at delivering its services on a corporate scale.

Earlier this year, Bolt announced a host of safety updates for its app in Thailand, including driver selfie verification, trip safety monitoring, ride journey status sharing, and an SOS button, according to a Bangkok Post report.

On its international website, Bolt claims to be the first European mobility super-app, and the firm is “fighting for better cities and against private cars, offering a better alternative to every purpose a private car serves,” in a scope that includes ride-hailing, shared cars and scooters, as well as food and grocery delivery services.

