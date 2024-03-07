Auto Bavaria Balakong opens for business; new BMW, MINI 4S centre replaces 27-year old AB Sungai Besi

Posted in BMW, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / March 7 2024 3:42 pm

The landmark that is Auto Bavaria Sungai Besi is no more. Established in 1997, one of the oldest BMW dealerships in town has relocated to Balakong.

The new Auto Bavaria Balakong 4S centre is now in operations. One of largest of its kind in Malaysia and the first Retail.NEXT dealership in the Klang Valley, AB Balakong houses vehicles from BMW, MINI and BMW Premium Selection. Guests of the 240,057 sq.ft. facility will enjoy a lush facade that includes a courtyard garden and outdoor terrace, and ‘cutting-edge’ digital sales tools together with BMW Geniuses.

“Recognising and commemorating the legacy and milestones of Auto Bavaria Sungai Besi is paramount as we wish to ensure the seamless transfer of our united spirit and dedication to our new Balakong dealership. Auto Bavaria patrons can be rest assured of our ongoing determination going the extra mile in providing the best in class service in the premium automotive industry,” said Vi Thim Juan, MD of Auto Bavaria.

Other highlights include the Grand Klasse Lounge and corresponding handover bays, along with lifestyle-oriented facilities like the BMW Café as well as EV charging facilities. RATC (Reception at the Counter) service bays are also available at Auto Bavaria Balakong.

“We’re excited to open the doors to one of Malaysia’s largest BMW showrooms for an exclusive preview with the media, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering an exceptional automotive experience to our valued customers. The Retail.NEXT Dealership concepts blends phygital innovation with modern aesthetics and engaging environment,” said Datuk Jeffri Salim Davidson, Sime Darby’s group CEO.

“Every aspect of our new Auto Bavaria Balakong showroom is meticulously crafted to elevate the automotive viewing and purchasing journey, infusing opulence and sustainability at every juncture. We’re dedicated to not only offering premium vehicles but also consistently elevating luxury experience for our customer, providing a comprehensive range of aftersales services, fostering a premium atmosphere that perfectly complements our customers’ ownership experience,” he added.

