Dodge Charger Daytona 2024 – muscle car EV pertama di dunia, sehingga 670 hp/850 Nm, jarak gerak 510 km

All-new 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack
Selepas muncul dalam versi konsep sekitar dua tahun lalu, jenama automotif Amerika Syarikat yang terkenal dengan penghasilan muscle car iaitu Dodge kini mendedahkan model produksi sebenar Dodge Charger Daytona 2024, iaitu muscle car pertama dengan unit rangkaian kuasa elektrik penuh (EV) keluarannya.
Menurut Dodge, Charger generasi kelima ini bukan hanya akan tampil dalam versi EV, tetapi ia masih bakal ditawarkan dalam versi enjin pembakaran dalaman selepas ini. Charger Daytona EV 2024 ini dihasilkan menerusi platform EV Stellantis iaitu STLA Large yang menggunakan asas sistem elektrikal 400-volt, bersama pek bateri 100.5 kWj yang mampu mencapai kadar discaj puncak 550 kW.
Ia ditawarkan dalam dua tahap kemasan iaitu R/T dan Scat Pack, di mana kedua-duanya dilengkapi dengan dua motor elektrik bagi memacu semua roda. Motor elektrik berkenaan merupakan antara komponen yang diletakkan di dalam modul pacuan elektrik (EDM), yang turut merangkumi unit inverter serta kotak gear nisbah tunggal.
Setiap EDM berkenaan menghasilkan kuasa pacuan 335 hp (250 kW) dan tork maksima 407 Nm, masing-masing diletakkan pada gandar hadapan dan belakang. Menurut Dodge, EDM yang memacu gandar belakang (RDM) pula disertakan sekali dengan unit LSD mekanikal.
All-electric, all-wheel-drive Dodge Charger Daytona models are driven by a 400V propulsion system that delivers supercharged V-8 power with zero tailpipe emissions and instant torque response. The partial vehicle image of the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack highlights the wheels, half-shafts, front and rear electric drive modules and the high voltage battery pack.
Bagi varian R/T, kedua-dua EDM berkenaan menghasilkan kuasa gabungan 496 hp dan tork maksima 548 Nm. Manakala varian Scat Pack pula, ia menerima kuasa keseluruhan 670 dan tork maksima 850 Nm. Walau bagaimanapun, kuasa penuh seperti yang dinyatakan ini hanya selepas fungsi PowerShot diaktifkan – ia memberikan tambahan 40 hp, tetapi hanya dalam tempoh masa 15 saat seperti nitrus oksida, dan pemandu perlu menunggu 30 saat selepas itu untuk menggunakannya sekali lagi.
Tanpa PowerShot, Charger R/T menghasilkan kuasa 630 hp manakala Scat Pack pula menghasilkan 456 hp. Keliru dengan angka-angka kuasa yang disebut ini bukan? Menurut Dodge, bagi model 2024 R/T datang standard dengan kit tingkat taraf Direct Connection Stage 1 yang memberikan kuasa 496 hp termasuk 40 hp PowerShot. Manakala Charger Daytona Scat Pack 2024 pula, ia diberikan kit Stage yang menampilkan PowerShot 80 hp bagi menghasilkan kuasa penuh 670 hp.
Dodge juga menyatakan model-model Daytona akan datang memerlukan pelanggan untuk membeli Direct Connection Kit ini bagi meningkat taraf model asas kepada tahap prestasi Stage 1 atau Stage 2.
Dengan bekalan kuasa yang dibekalkan, Charger Daytona R/T mampu memecut dari 0-96 km/j (0-60 bsj) dalam masa 4.7 saat sebelum mencapai kelajuan maksima 216 km/j, sementara Daytona Scat Pack pula boleh membuat pecutan sama dalam masa hanya 3.3 saat dan mencapai kelajuan maksima 220 km/j.
2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, shown in Triple Nickel.
Sama seperti model konsep yang didedahkan pada 2022, model produksi sebenar ini juga menerima sistem Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust yang sudah dipatenkan, bagi memberikan bunyi ekzos kepada EV ini yang didakwa menghasilkan “bunyi dengan tahap perasaan yang sama seperti bunyi Hellcat bagi membezakan Charger dari EV biasa,”
Selain itu ia turut menerima perincian lain seperti pilihan brek dari Brembo, teknologi brake-by-wire, set roda besar dengan rim 20-inci bersama tayar 305/35R20 di hadapan dan 325/35R20 di belakang, suspensi jenis multi-link di hadapan dan jenis bebas di belakang serta dipadankan dengan penyerap hentak adaptif dua injap berkembar.
Pemandu juga menerima pelbagai mod pemandu bagi disesuaikan dengan situasi, antaranya Auto, Eco, Sport, Wet/Snow, Track dan Drag. Bagi Daytona Scat Pack, ia juga menerima mod tambahan seperti Donut dan Drift, manakala semua varian dibekalkan dengan fungsi Line Lock, Launch Control, Race Prep dan Performance Pages.
Untuk mengecas, Charger Daytona ini menyokong pengecasan pantas DC sehingga 350 kW, yang membolehkan bateri dipenuhkan dari kadar 20-80% dalam masa hanya 27 minit. Dengan satu cas penuh, Dodge mendakwa Daytona R/T mampu bergerak sejauh 510 km, sementara Scat Pack pula sejauh 418 km.
Unique fender badging identifies both the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack (shown here) and Charger R/T models.
New wheels for the all-new Dodge Charger feature center caps with the Fratzog logo.
Unique fender badging identifies both the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack and Charger R/T (shown here) models.
Bagi model yang dijana oleh enjin pembakaran dalaman pula, Charger generasi kelima ini dipadankan dengan enjin 3.0 liter enam-silinder sebaris disuap dua pengecas turbo, iaitu enjin yang sama memacu Jeep Grand Wagoner. Enjin tersebut ditawarkan dalam dua versi talaan iaitu 420 hp bagi varian Charger Sixpack S.O, dan 550 hp pada varian Sixpack H.O.
Kedua-dua varian ini menerima sistem pacuan semua roda, namun Dodge masih belum mendedahkan perincian lebih lanjut untuk versi yang dijana enjin petrol ini. Walau bagaimanapun apa yang pasti, tiada varian yang diberikan enjin V8 pada Charger generasi kelima ini.
Dari segi rupa, Dodge Charger baharu ini menggunakan semula konsep badan liftback seperti model generasi kedua iaitu model yang sering dikaitkan dengan watak Dominic Toretto dalam filem The Fast & Furious. Ia juga mengenakan gril hadapan dengan logo Fratzog yang digunakan pada model-model era 1960’an dan 1970’an.
Ia bukan hanya ditawarkan dalam versi coupe dua pintu, malah Charger generasi baharu ini turut menampilkan versi sedan empat pintu. Sebagai muscle car sebenar, Charger masih tampil dengan badan yang besar, dihasilkan sekitar 5,191 mm panjang dan 2,133 mm lebar, manakala jarak roda kedua-dua versi badan adalah sama.
The exterior’s pure design aesthetic carries over to the dynamic, driver-focused interior design of the all-new Dodge Charger, enhancing the modern, visceral feel of the new cockpit. Interior shown includes Plus Group, Carbon & Suede Package and Track Package with Demonic Red seats for the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack.
Dalam kabin, Charger 2024 ini menerima paparan instrumen digital dengan pilihan skrin 16-inci atau 10.25-inci, dan juga skrin infotainmen bersaiz 12.3-inci yang diatur menghala ke pemandu. Ia masih menampilkan banyak butang-butang suis fizikal, bersama tuil gear “pistol-grip” rekaan istimewa terletak pada konsol terowong.
Dodge turut menawarkan upholsteri tempat duduk kombinasi fabrik/leatherette dan kulit Nappa, bersama beberapa perincian opsyen lain seperti bumbung kaca sepenuhnya, lampu suasana 64-warna, paparan head-up, kemasan karbon dan sued, pad pengecas tanpa wayar, serta sistem bunyi Alpine dengan sembilan- atau 18-pembbesar suara.
Manakala sistem infotainmen Uconnect 5 bersama Apple CarPlay/Android Auto sambungan tanpa wayar dan juga Dodge Connected Service dipadankan secara standard.
Kesemua model Charger generasi baahru ini juga menerima sistem keselamatan aktif seperti brek kecemasan automatik, cruise control adaptif bersama stop & go dan pengekal tengah lorong, pemantau titik buta dan pengenal tanda trafik. Pelanggan turut boleh memilih untuk menambah perincian lain seperti penderia parkir sekeliling badan, kamera 360-darjah dan juga kamera titik buta.
Dodge Charger 2024 ini akan diproduksi di kilang Dodge Windor, bermula dengan versi Daytona coupe dua-pintu pada pertengahan 2024, manakala model-model lain pula akan mula diproduksi pada suku pertama 2025.
