Lorry accident on PLUS Gopeng-Simpang Pulai northbound – only one lane accessible, 6 km jam

Take note, all who are planning to travel outstation today, or if you’re already on the road. An accident between a lorry and a trailer happened this morning at KM294.8 of the PLUS North South Highway, northbound between Gopeng and Simpang Pulai.

This is a two-lane stretch, and as of 10.49 am, only the right lane is open to traffic. PLUS has partially cleared the route (it was fully blocked as of 10.23 am) but the left and emergency lanes are still obstructed. There’s a 6km jam at the site, and users are advised to take alternative routes.

This means the Federal Route 1 a.k.a. ‘old road’ if you’re heading to Ipoh and beyond. The last exit you can take to avoid the jam is Tapah. Drive safe.

