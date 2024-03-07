Prasarana to expand payment options for its public transport services, starting with Rapid KL buses

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / March 7 2024 2:13 pm

Prasarana is set to implement an open payment system for its rail and bus services in the Klang Valley, which will allow users to pay for their fares using methods other than Touch ‘n Go (TNG), The Edge reports.

According to transport minister Anthony Loke, the open payment system will start with Rapid KL buses, which presently only accept payment via TnG. He added that integration with rail services, including LRT and MRT stations, would require additional time.

He said the government recognised that payment method limitations affect both tourists and locals. “We aim to transition toward an open payment system, allowing the use of credit cards, debit cards and other methods,” he said.

Prasarana has already initiated a tender process for the open payment system, and Loke said he anticipates the tender process to be completed within the next two months. “Ideally, the open payment system will be implemented in the next three to six months. We hope to have it in place by the end of this year, at least for Rapid KL buses,” he explained.

Additionally, Loke announced that a Cabinet committee has approved the construction of 344 bus stations and over 7,000 metres of covered pedestrian walkways in seven areas in the Klang Valley under the jurisdiction of local councils (DBKL, Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam, Majlis Bandaraya PJ, Majlis Bandaraya Subang Jaya, Majlis Perbandaran Ampang Jaya, Majlis Perbandaran Kajang and Majlis Perbandaran Selayang), with RM48.6 million being allocated for this purpose.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.