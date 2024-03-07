Traffic lights at Bank Negara roundabout from March 8

Klang Valley motorists, especially those who drive in and out of KL city, take note. DBKL has announced a traffic lights trial at Bulatan Dato Onn. The trial is for one month, starting tomorrow, March 8.
If you’re not aware of the official name of this roundabout, it’s the one that connects Jalan Parlimen, Jalan Kinabalu and Jalan Kuching. Bank Negara Malaysia and Dataran Merdeka are located either side of the roundabout, which is usually busy.
This might come as a surprise to many, but remember to follow the traffic lights and the police officers stationed there to guide traffic. Drive safe.
Comments
KL yet to learn from Sabah
Getting in/out of Roundabout
kena bagi laluan mana satu lane
undang2 basic pon tak tau lagi…
They had a underpass to get from Jalan parlimen yo jaksn tun perak. But they blocked it and turned it into something I cannot understand.
In my opinion, tackling roundabouts is something that many Malaysians just aren’t properly experienced enough to handle efficiently.