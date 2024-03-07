Traffic lights at Bank Negara roundabout from March 8

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / March 7 2024 4:50 pm

Klang Valley motorists, especially those who drive in and out of KL city, take note. DBKL has announced a traffic lights trial at Bulatan Dato Onn. The trial is for one month, starting tomorrow, March 8.

If you’re not aware of the official name of this roundabout, it’s the one that connects Jalan Parlimen, Jalan Kinabalu and Jalan Kuching. Bank Negara Malaysia and Dataran Merdeka are located either side of the roundabout, which is usually busy.

This might come as a surprise to many, but remember to follow the traffic lights and the police officers stationed there to guide traffic. Drive safe.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.