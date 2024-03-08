Chery Omoda E5 – first 2,000 bookings get savings worth RM11k, including free wallbox, charging credits

Posted in Cars, Chery, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / March 8 2024 5:12 pm

The Chery Omoda E5 was only launched on Wednesday, but Chery Malaysia is wasting no time offering several promotions for its new electric SUV. The company is touting “savings” worth up to RM11,000 on the car, which is already attractively priced at RM146,800 on-the-road without insurance.

It’s not a straight discount, however – instead, the first 2,000 bookings will include a package that consists of a free wallbox charger worth RM3,500, a free vehicle-to-load (V2L) adapter worth RM500 and RM1,000 in charging credits via the JomCharge app. The latter can be used at any of the 474 EV Connection (EVC) chargers nationwide, including from JomCharge and roaming partners Gentari and ChargEV.

Buyers will also receive an exclusive 2.08% interest rate from Maybank, which Chery Malaysia values at RM6,000. We should point out, however, that many banks are currently offering low interest rates for EV hire purchase loans anyway as part of their green initiatives, so Maybank’s offer isn’t particularly low.

These offers go on top of Chery’s noteworthy warranty coverage, which includes a seven-year/150,000 km general warranty and an eight-year/160,000 km battery and drive unit warranty. What’s more, if the battery capacity falls below 70% while the car is under warranty, Chery will offer a one-to-one battery replacement, no questions asked. There’s also complimentary charging at all Chery dealerships.

Powering the Omoda E5 is a single front motor that produces 204 PS (150 kW) and 340 Nm of torque, propelling it from zero to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds. Meanwhile, a 61 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery from BYD provides a range of 430 km on the WLTP cycle.

The car can accept up to 80 kW of DC fast charging power, which can top up the battery from 30 to 80% in 28 minutes. Impressive for this price is support for up to 9.9 kW triple-phase AC charging, which means it should be charged in a shorter time than other EVs in this price range, most of which have only a 7 kW single-phase onboard charger.

