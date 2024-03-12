Ducati Malaysia offers 3-year no mileage limit warranty

Posted in Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / March 12 2024 10:12 am

All Ducati and Scrambler motorcycles in Malaysia now comes with a three-year, unlimited mileage warranty against manufacturing defects. This is inline with Ducati Malaysia’s intention to raise its level of customer service to new heights.

The warranty is applicable to all Ducati and Scrambler motorcycles purchased in March 1, 2024, onwards. Dubbed the “Ever Red Factory Warranty”, this gives Malaysian Ducati owners peace of mind while preserving the value of their motorcycles.

“At Ducati Malaysia, we prioritise serving our local Ducati community by delivering exceptional motorcycles and ensuring their ownership experience is worry-free. The Ever Red Factory Warranty is a cornerstone of our commitment to excellence, offering extended coverage and peace of mind on the road,” said Dennis Michael, Chief Operating Officer of Ducati Malaysia.

The Ever Red warranty is tagged to the chassis number of the motorcycle is transferable to the subsequent owner during the validity period. Additionally, Ducati Malaysia offers Ducati Corse Credit financing with interest rates as low as 4.88% and a 10% down payment option, along with quick approval and flexible repayment.

