Prasarana rail, bus peak hours extended for Ramadan

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / March 12 2024 9:43 am

Prasarana has announced that starting from today, and for the rest of the fasting month of Ramadan, the peak hours for its rail and bus services will be extended. The extension of peak hours, which have higher frequency, is to make it easier for those who need to travel to buka puasa.

For Rapid KL’s LRT, MRT and Monorail services, the Ramadan morning peak period is from 6.30 to 9.30 am, a 30 minute addition from the original 7 to 9.30 am. In the evening, it’s a 1.5 hour extension, from the regular 5 to 7.30 pm to the special 4 to 8pm.

As for Rapid buses in the Klang Valley and Penang, including LRT/MRT feeder buses, peak operating hours are from 6.30 to 9.30 am in the morning, and 4 to 8pm in the evening. No change to the peak hours for Kuantan’s Rapid buses.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with the fasting month, Prasarana’s subsidiary company PRIDE will be opening mini Ramadan bazaars at three train stations – LRT Pasar Seni, LRT Damai and LRT Ampang Park. There are also existing bazaars at LRT Sri Rampai, LRT Taman Melati and LRT Gombak for those who want to buy food for the breaking of fast. The Prasarana bazaars will be open from 3.30 to 7.30 pm. Selamat berpuasa.

