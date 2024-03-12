Prasarana rail, bus peak hours extended for Ramadan

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By /

Prasarana rail, bus peak hours extended for Ramadan

Prasarana has announced that starting from today, and for the rest of the fasting month of Ramadan, the peak hours for its rail and bus services will be extended. The extension of peak hours, which have higher frequency, is to make it easier for those who need to travel to buka puasa.

For Rapid KL’s LRT, MRT and Monorail services, the Ramadan morning peak period is from 6.30 to 9.30 am, a 30 minute addition from the original 7 to 9.30 am. In the evening, it’s a 1.5 hour extension, from the regular 5 to 7.30 pm to the special 4 to 8pm.

As for Rapid buses in the Klang Valley and Penang, including LRT/MRT feeder buses, peak operating hours are from 6.30 to 9.30 am in the morning, and 4 to 8pm in the evening. No change to the peak hours for Kuantan’s Rapid buses.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with the fasting month, Prasarana’s subsidiary company PRIDE will be opening mini Ramadan bazaars at three train stations – LRT Pasar Seni, LRT Damai and LRT Ampang Park. There are also existing bazaars at LRT Sri Rampai, LRT Taman Melati and LRT Gombak for those who want to buy food for the breaking of fast. The Prasarana bazaars will be open from 3.30 to 7.30 pm. Selamat berpuasa.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 