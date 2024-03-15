Blueshark Malaysia expands e-bike charging network – 10 new BlueStations, 50 nation-wide by end 2024

Posted in Bikes, Blueshark, Electric motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / March 15 2024 3:08 pm

With the addition of 10 new BlueStation battery swapping points, Blueshark Malaysia is expanding its network across the Klang Valley. This brings the current total of BlueStations to 15, serving BlueShark R1 electric scooter (e-bike) owners.

Located primarily at Petronas petrol stations, Blueshark intends to expand its battery swapping network to 50 stations nation-wide by the end of 2024. The new stations are installed at select Petronas service stations in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor including in Bangsar, Damansara Jaya, Cheras, Kepong, and Kota Damansara.

Launched in March 2023 with five stations, Blueshark is Malaysia’s first commercially available battery swap infrastructure. The Blueshark R1 e-bike is claimed to have a range of 110 km on a single charge, with a maximum speed of up to 90km/h and peak torque of 201 Nm.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.