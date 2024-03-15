High-speed weighing system to detect overweight lorries being developed by transport ministry

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / March 15 2024 9:40 am

A high-speed, weighing-in-motion system for the detection of overweight lorries is in the final phase of development, The Star reported. This system is being jointly developed with the works ministry, and would detect and track any overloaded heavy vehicles on public roads, said deputy transport minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

“With this, detecting and monitoring any offenders can be done automatically in real-time without needing the heavy vehicle to stop for inspection,” the deputy transport minister said in the Dewan Rakyat, in response to a question by Setiu member of parliament Shaharizukirnain Abdul Kadir regarding the transport ministry’s efforts in addressing the dangers posed by overweight vehicles speeding on public roads.

“At least 94 goods delivery vehicle companies have been suspended after failing during the audit process and accidents in 2023. The Ministry will not hesitate to take strict enforcement action against any parties who disobey the rules and laws set under the Road Transport Act 1987, the Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board Act 1987 and Land Public Transport Act 2010,” the deputy transport minister said.

Lorries which run out of control can and have proven to cause fatal results, which a case in Putrajaya last year in particular claiming the lives of two motorcyclists and injuring seven others. Last year, transport minister Anthony Loke said that enforcement of overloaded heavy vehicles has always been in place, and that legal action against drivers who commit road offences in Malaysia is stringent enough.

