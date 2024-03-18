PLUS begins conducting trial run of open payment system for toll collection on the Penang Bridge

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / March 18 2024 10:46 am

Highway concessionaire PLUS Malaysia has announced that it has finally begun conducting trial runs for the open payment system at the Penang Bridge toll plaza. Users can now make toll transaction payments using debit or credit cards, other than Touch ‘n Go cards and RFID.

The concessionaire said that toll transactions can be made in the lane where signage with MyDebit, Visa and Mastercard logos is present. The lane will also have a Touch ‘n Go card reader installed. Originally, it was reported that the OPS would be installed on the radio frequency identification (RFID) lanes.

PLUS said that with the inclusion of the OPS, people now have more options to pay for toll on the route. The OPS trial on Penang Bridge was supposed to have begun at the end of 2023, so its implementation has been delayed by around three months.

