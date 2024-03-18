PLUS begins conducting trial run of open payment system for toll collection on the Penang Bridge

Highway concessionaire PLUS Malaysia has announced that it has finally begun conducting trial runs for the open payment system at the Penang Bridge toll plaza. Users can now make toll transaction payments using debit or credit cards, other than Touch ‘n Go cards and RFID.

The concessionaire said that toll transactions can be made in the lane where signage with MyDebit, Visa and Mastercard logos is present. The lane will also have a Touch ‘n Go card reader installed. Originally, it was reported that the OPS would be installed on the radio frequency identification (RFID) lanes.

PLUS said that with the inclusion of the OPS, people now have more options to pay for toll on the route. The OPS trial on Penang Bridge was supposed to have begun at the end of 2023, so its implementation has been delayed by around three months.

Comments

  • ioma on Mar 18, 2024 at 11:28 am

    For those that really want to use CC or DC to pay, do tap and wait. You need to wait and understand that the communication is from your card to the payment gateway to the bank and back. It takes time, much longer than TnG card. It is not like TnG card that the gate will open instantly. Many tap and release before the communication is successful thus wasting time of other people.

  • M.K on Mar 18, 2024 at 12:54 pm

    Means MLLF still distant away?

