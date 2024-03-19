2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport SUV facelift – new 4N16 engine with 184 PS/430 Nm, 6AT; fr RM182k in Thailand

Posted in Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Mick Chan / March 19 2024 3:47 pm

The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport has received another facelift for the 2024 model year, going on sale in Thailand in four variants, priced from 1,389,000 baht (RM182,385) to 1,689,000 baht (RM221,731) in the kingdom.

Headlining the changes in this 2024 update is a new engine that bears the code 4N16, for the 2.4 litre turbodiesel four-cylinder that outputs 184 PS at 3,500 rpm and 430 Nm from 2,250 rpm to 2,500 rpm. The 4N16 engine also powers the third-generation Triton pick-up, where it makes 204 PS and 470 Nm.

The transmission for the Pajero Sport is no longer the eight-speed automatic unit found in the 2019 update, and its engine is instead mated to a new six-speed automatic gearbox. Driveline options are rear-wheel-drive and all-4WD, the latter bringing Super Select 4WD II in the top 2.4 Elite AT 4WD variant in Thailand.

The 2024 Pajero Sport gains Off-Road modes, which consists of Gravel, Mud/Snow, Sand and Rock modes. Further hardware changes to the driveline include a final drive ratio that has been shortened from 3.6932 to 4.090.

Updates to the ladder-frame construction SUV include increased ground clearance from 217 mm to 222 mm, a new front grille design, new 18-inch alloy wheels, bi-LED projector headlamps with automatic beam leveling, LED DRLs and foglamps, combination LED tail lamps, automatic windscreen wipers, powered tailgate with hands-free function, and more.

Interior updates applied to the 2024 Pajero Sport are led by the new steering wheel design as found on the third-generation Triton, and the Ultra and Elite variants of the Pajero Sport in particular receive a fully digital eight-inch instrument panel. Both Ultra and Elite variants receive leather upholstery in a black-red combination, while the Prime variant gets its leather upholstery in an all-black colourway.

Infotainment kit is by an eight-inch touch screen unit with DVD playback, while the Ultra and Elite variants add support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite navigation, and a six-speaker audio setup.

The front seats in the 2024 Pajero Sport are eight-way electrically adjustable units, with other interior equipment being a self-dimming rear view mirror, keyless smart entry with push-button start, reach and rake adjustable steering column, multi-function steering wheel, gear shift paddles, electric parking brake with auto hold, one-touch automatic windows with anti-pinch at all four doors, and more.

Being a three-row model for the Thailand market, the 2024 Pajero Sport also gets a 12.1-inch screen that folds down from the roof for its third-row occupants. This comes with HDMI and USB connectivity, as well as two pairs of wireless headphones.

Rear seat occupants also get air-conditioning, while the second-row seats feature 60:40 split folding, and the third-row seats are a 50:50 split-folding set.

Safety kit on the 2024 Pajero Sport include dual front airbags as standard on the Prime variant, while the Ultra and Elite variants get side, curtain and driver’s knee airbags for a total count of seven airbags.

All variants get ABS, EBD, brake assist, ASTC stability control system, hill start assist, hill descent control, forward collision warning and AEB, automatic emergency stop signal hazard lights, adaptive cruise control and rear parking sensors.

Ultra and Elite variants add on blind spot warning with lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert, and front parking sensors. The 4WD version, which is the top 2.4 Elite AT 4WD variant, gains a locking rear differential.

In Thailand, the 2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is offered in six exterior colours – Blade Silver, Graphite Gray, Jet Black Mica, Dark Brown Deep Bronze, and White Diamond which is a 15,000 baht (RM1,969) paint option, while reserved for the Ultra and Elite variants is Medium Red.

Elite variants in Thailand can also be specified with a two-tone scheme, where the White Diamond and black roof pairing is a 20,000 baht (RM2,625) option, while the Medium Red and black roof pairing is a 5,000 baht (RM656) option.

