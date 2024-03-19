Chery Malaysia opens new 3S centre in Kota Kinabalu

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Anthony Lim / March 19 2024 9:59 am

Chery Malaysia has announced the opening of its latest Chery showroom and service centre in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, bringing the total number of Chery dealerships in the country to 40. Owned and operated by dealer-partner Universal Chery, the 3S centre is located at Lot 7, Jalan Limau Manis Off Jalan Lintas Inanam, 88450 Kota Kinabalu.

The 1,400 sq metre facility offers customers a comprehensive experience in vehicle viewing, customer service and maintenance. The showroom has a customer lounge, while the service centre features eight service bays. Staffed by trained Chery technicians, the service centre is capable of servicing up to 830 vehicles monthly.

“We are thrilled to establish our presence here in Sabah, thus expanding our network further across Malaysia, providing more Malaysians with the opportunity to own our range of vehicles,” said Chery Malaysia VP Lee Wen Hsiang at the launch of the outlet.

“This new showroom and service centre underscore our commitment to providing exceptional service and convenience to our customers in Sabah. We look forward to welcoming new customers to our brand and for them to experience the quality and reliability of our Chery vehicles,” he added.

The Kota Kinabalu showroom is open daily from 8.30 am to 6 pm on Mondays to Fridays, from 8.30 am to 4 pm on Saturdays and from 10 am to 3 pm on Sundays and public holidays. As for the service centre, it’s open from 8 am to 5 pm (Monday to Friday) and from 8 am to 3 pm on Saturdays, being closed on Sundays and public holidays.

