BYD starts Thailand EV trial production; construction of Indonesia assembly plant to begin next month

Chinese manufacturer BYD has reportedly started trial production runs at its production plant in Thailand, where mass production will begin next month, Car News China reported, citing a Chinese industry insider.

The manufacturer was reported in September 2022 to have purchased a 96 hectare piece of land in in Rayong, Thailand for an EV plant where it intends to build 150,000 EVs annually from April this year. Next month, BYD also plans to begin construction on its assembly plant in Indonesia, according to Car News China.

Construction of the BYD plant in Thailand began on March 10, where now the aforementioned trial production is taking place. One of the models to emerge from the plant is the Atto 3, which has been shown to be a right-hand-drive unit.

The brand currently sells the Atto 3, Dolphin and Seal in Indonesia, and these are the three models which will be assembled at the brand’s plant in Indonesia.

Meanwhile, construction of the BYD plant in Indonesia is planned to start next month as well, according to the country’s minister of investment Bahlil Lahadalia. BYD has invested some US$1.3 billion (RM6.2 billion) in the Indonesian plant construction project.

Like the plant in Thailand, the BYD plant in Indonesia will also have a production capacity of up to 150,000 cars, according to the report, and production from both Thailand and Indonesia will give BYD the volume to further expand into the Asia Pacific market.

