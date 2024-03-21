DDPai N5 Dual dashcam, Ranger action cam now in Malaysia – 4K video, radar sensor, RM449 to RM1,099

Posted in Local News / By Jonathan Lee / March 21 2024 2:46 pm

Chinese dashcam maker DDPai has launched its latest products in Malaysia – the N5 Dual dashcam and Ranger action cam, aimed at car and motorcycle owners respectively. The former offers new technologies aimed at providing better security monitoring and preventing theft, while the latter breaks into a new market segment for the brand. Both come with an 18-month warranty.

DDPai N5 Dual

The N5 Dual is DDPai’s new midrange offering, and as the name suggests, it combines a 4K forward-facing dashcam with a 1080p rearward-facing dashcam. This is DDPai’s cheapest 4K dashcam, priced at RM449 for both cameras. It can now be purchased on Shopee and Lazada.

Fitted to the front dashcam is a wide-angle lens with an f/1.8 aperture and a 140-degree field of view. It shoots 3,840 x 2,160 video at 25 fps and supports H.264 and AI.265 encoding. NightVis noise reduction technology improves image quality in low light.

A new feature is the optional radar sensor, mounted next to the dashcam on the front windscreen. Combined with DDPai’s AI motion detection technology, it allows the N5 Dual to switch on and start recording when it detects a collision or possible theft, reducing battery drain and allowing up to 15 days of recording. With the radar sensor, the price of the N5 Dual rises to RM599.

The rear camera (left) and optional radar sensor

The N5 Dual also features Intelligent Power Saving (IPS), which can sense if the car’s battery voltage is low and reduce its own voltage consumption to ensure you’re not stranded the next time you try and start your car. Like other DDPai dashcams, the N5 Dual uses a supercapacitor instead of a backup battery, which last longer and poses a lower fire risk (no bloated battery), especially in our hot weather.

Other features include voice control (you can ask it to take a photo, for instance) as well as driver assistance functions like a front departure alert and a rest reminder. The N5 Dual is fitted with GPS and supports 5 GHz WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity. It has 32 GB of onboard eMMC storage and can accept MicroSD cards up to 512 GB.

DDPai Ranger

The DDPai Ranger is being touted as a professional riding camera and is essentially a cut-price alternative to full-fledged action cameras from the likes of GoPro and Insta360. It’s priced at RM1,099, about half the price of the latest GoPro Hero 12 Black. It too is available on Shopee and Lazada. For today only, all purchases of the Ranger come with a universal mount, which normally costs RM100 extra.

Like the N5 Dual, it’s a 4K camera, this time equipped with a wider, faster lens with a 150-degree field of view and an f/1.6 aperture. It’s not quite as versatile as a GoPro – it only records 3,840 x 2,160 video at up to 30 fps and 1440p video at up to 60 fps, so it can’t shoot slow-motion videos (although it does have a timelapse function).

What it does have is D-Flow image stabilisation for smooth videos, along with the same NightVis noise reduction tech as the N5 Dual. A 1,600 mAh non-removable battery provides 110 minutes of 4K recording and 150 minutes of 1080p recording. You can also connect the Ranger to an external power source like a power bank using an optional charging base for continuous recording.

This being a “riding camera”, the Ranger is able to display motorcycle or bicycle riding data such as speed, duration, gradient, altitude and routing thanks to the inclusion of GPS, a gyroscope, a magnetometer and an altimeter. All this info can be overlaid onto the video footage and is shown on a 1.3-inch touchscreen at the top, which can also be used to monitor and play back footage.

For added toughness, the Ranger has a one-piece metal body and carries an IP67 rating, meaning that it’s dust resistant and is rated to be submersible in up to one metre of water up to 30 minutes. An air-cooled enclosure helps prevent overheating during sustained recording.

The Ranger also supports 5 GHz WiFi and Bluetooth 5.2, and it comes with 128 GB of eMMC storage. One major drawback is that it doesn’t appear to have an SD or MicroSD card slot, meaning that you can only store footage in the built-in storage.

GALLERY: DDPai N5 Dual

