BYD Sing Kwung launches new 3S centre in Melaka

Posted in BYD, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / March 22 2024 2:08 pm

BYD has launched a new 3S centre in Melaka and managed by BYD Sing Kwung Motors. Staffed by trained professionals to provide sales and aftersales services, the facility is part of BYD’s initiative to strengthen its presence in Malaysia, with a target to achieve 30 network dealerships in the country by the end of 2024.

“We are thrilled to introduce our newest 3S centre in Melaka, underscoring our dedication to serving our customers in Malaysia. This milestone reflects BYD’s ongoing commitment to provide top-notch products and services while contributing to the sustainable development of transportation in the region,” said Jeffrey Gan, managing director of Sime Darby Motors, Southeast Asia.

“The newly opened 3S centre will offer a range of services, including sales consultations, vehicle test drives and comprehensive aftersales support. Customers can explore BYD’s latest line-up of electric vehicles, which are renowned for their cutting-edge technology, superior performance, and eco-friendliness,” commented Ng Sin Yean, managing director of BYD Sing Kwung Motors.

The BYD Melaka 3S centre is located at 10, Jalan Abadi 1, Kawasan Perindustrian Malim Jaya, 75250 Malim Jaya, Melaka. It is open from 9am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 5pm on Sunday.

