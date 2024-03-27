PLUS to activate 18 SmartLanes on NSE for Hari Raya Aidilfitri period – additional signage to denote them

PLUS Malaysia has announced that it will activate more SmartLanes to accommodate the increase in traffic during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays.

The highway concessionaire said that it will have 18 SmartLanes in place on the North-South Expressway (NSE) during the festive period, of which three will be in the northern region, nine in the central region and six in the southern region, with their locations specifically listed in the images below.

PLUS has made several improvements In order to make the presence of these SmartLanes clearer to motorists. These include the addition of signages to denote these lanes, with the first being placed one km before the opening of the SmartLane. This will be followed by another sign 500 metres before, as well as a signboard every 500 metres thereafter and a signboard. to denote the end of the SmartLane.

PLUS to activate 18 SmartLanes on NSE for Hari Raya Aidilfitri period – additional signage to denote them


Additionally, a flashing green light on the SmartLane route will be activated to denote that the lane can be used. The operating hours vary according to location and traffic conditions, so motorists are advised to take note of this and refer to the schedule.

At the same time, PLUS also advised the public to utilise its MyPLUS-TTA application to schedule the most optimal time to travel between April 4 to 15.

