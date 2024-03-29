Carro Malaysia presents “Siapa Siti?” for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, its first festive film after myTukar rebrand

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / March 29 2024 10:35 pm

With Hari Raya Aidilfitri just around the corner, Carro has released its first festive film following its rebranding from myTukar, highlighting the thread that joins loved ones as well as the connections and memories made through every balik kampung journey.

Siapa Siti? tells a story of a family stuck in a traffic jam during their trip home. However, things take a turn for the faster when grandma spots a familiar face and insists on a wild goose chase after an orange-coloured car. Did she spot a long-lost family member in the crowd? Watch the short film to find out.

“The balik kampung drive might take hours, but every journey, every traffic jam and every car ride forms a family’s collective memories. The journey home matters, and that’s why we are committed to delivering quality and safe rides that will allow people to drive home worry-free,” said Carro’s regional head of marketing, Katherine Teo.

“The film’s ending tagline ‘Family, it’s what drives us’ really captures the spirit of Raya and our values as a brand. Firstly, we want to cherish our memories with our loved ones and acknowledge their significance in our lives. Secondly, it’s a reminder of our commitment to all the families in Malaysia who trust us and choose us time and again,” said Carro Malaysia CEO Derrick Eng.

“After last year’s tearjerker which highlighted the importance of going home to what matters, we thought it was only right for this year’s film to show that the journey home is equally precious. We also wanted to break expectations and flip the usual heart wrenching Raya genre on its head, and what better way to bring out the excitement of going home with a high tension, comedic car chase adventure, said Carro creative director Simond Chew.

The festive film is also released in Singapore and Indonesia, two of the many markets Carro is present in.

