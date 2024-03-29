Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 toll-free travel on April 8-9

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / March 29 2024 10:00 am

The works ministry has announced that highway travel will be toll-free for two days, April 8 and 9, 2024, in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

This was announced by works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who said the decision was made during a Cabinet meeting in February. He said the toll exemption will be implemented from 12.01 am on Monday, April 8 until 11.59 pm on Tuesday, April 9.

The toll fare waiver on these two dates will apply only to Class 1 vehicles (private vehicles) at all toll plazas, except those at national borders, namely the Tol Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and the Plaza Tol Tanjung Kupang (Linkedua – Second Link).

To make the most of toll-free travel, highway users are advised to plan their travels and take heed of the travel time advisories (TTAs) that will be released, as well as to be sufficiently rested and to have enough credit balance in one’s Touch ‘n Go cards and eWallets.

