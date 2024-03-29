Motorcycle lane diversion for Shah Alam Expressway

A motorcycle lane traffic diversion is in effect for the Shah Alam Expressway (SAE) from kilometre 24.2 to 23.3. The diversion will run from March 30 to April 19, 2024.

This is to facilitate construction work for the SAE interchange on the West Coast Expressway (WCE) Taiping to Banting. Work areas and diversions affecting the stretch of highway between the Bandar Puteri and Jalan Kebun interchanges are illustrated in the graphic above.

Motorcyclists and those on the main highway lanes should take note of the diversion and drive/ride safe. Highway users are advised to follow road signs and crew instructions in the area.

