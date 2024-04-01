2024 SYM Husky 150 scooter in Malaysia, RM9,998

Posted in Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, SYM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / April 1 2024 10:21 pm

Joining the newly launch 2024 SYM Maxim TL508 in Malaysia is the 2024 SYM Husky 150 scooter with a starting price of RM9,998. Available in Ebony Black and Pure White, the base model Husky 150 is joined by the Special Edition coming in Matte Green and Wolf Gray and a price tag of RM10,298.

Pricing excludes road tax, insurance and registration and competition in Malaysia for the Husky 150 is there Honda ADV160, priced at RM12,999. Every Husky 150 comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

Designed for the urban rider, the Husky 150 comes with a single-cylinder four-vale mill producing 14.4 hp at 8,000 rpm and 14.5 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. As is typical of scooters in this class, power goes through the rear wheel via a CVT gearbox and belt final drive.

The Husky 150 comes with traction control built-in, as well as two-channel ABS. Suspension is done with telescopic forks on the front wheel and a preload-adjustable monoshock on the rear.

Wheel sizing is 13-inches front and rear, shod with 120/70 front and 130/70 rear tyres. Braking uses single hydraulic discs front and rear, with the front wheel getting a 260 mm diameter disc and the back wheel a 223 mm diameter unit.

Riding conveniences include keyless start that includes an emergency ignition mode that lets you start the Husky 150 even when the battery is low. A new to the Husky 150 5-inch TFT-LCD screen comes with an auto dimming feature for visibility in all lighting conditions.

15-litres of fuel is carried in the tank while seat height is set at 785 mm and weight is claimed to be 153 kg. Meanwhile, full LED lighting is used throughout on the Husky 150.

