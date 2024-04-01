Police in Singapore to progressively activate more red-light cameras to detect speeding offences from April 1

Posted in International News / By Anthony Lim / April 1 2024 11:11 am

In an effort to improve motorists’ behaviour on the road, the Singaporean police has announced that the speed enforcement function in red-light cameras across the republic will be progressively and dynamically activated from today, April 1.

While the activation will be carried out island-wide, locations that are more accident-prone or violation-prone will be prioritised, Channel News Asia reports. As of last December, a total of 252 red-light cameras were deployed across the country.

According to the police, the activation of the speed enforcement function in red-light cameras comes as the number of speeding-related fatal accidents increased by 83.3% in 2023 compared to 2022. The proportion of fatal accidents caused solely by speeding also increased to 25.2% last year from 17.3% the year before.

While the number of speeding violations detected by traffic enforcement cameras fell by 28.6% from 73,152 cases in 2022 to 52,237 cases in 2023, the number of speeding violations during police enforcement operations increased by 22%, from 52,016 cases in 2022 to 63,468 cases in 2023.

This shows that while traffic enforcement cameras are effective at curbing speeding, motorists still choose to speed at locations where they think no one is watching, the police said.

