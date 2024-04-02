Xiaomi SU7 sold out for 2024 in China within 24 hours – wait list up to seven months; priced from RM142k

Posted in Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / April 2 2024 10:07 am

The Xiaomi SU7 went on sale in China on March 28 and is proving to be hugely popular among car buyers, with the company recently announcing it had received over 90,000 orders within 24 hours of the launch.

According to reports by CarNewsChina and Reuters, the SU7 is sold out for 2024 and those who managed to place an order and put up 5,000 yuan (RM3,284) as a deposit could face waits of four to seven months – deliveries are scheduled to start by the end of April.

First announced in December last year, the SU7 is priced from 215,900 to 299,900 yuan (about RM142k to RM197k). These figures undercut the Tesla Model 3 which is smaller in size compared to the Xiaomi electric vehicle (EV) and retails for more with a starting price of 245,900 yuan (about RM162k).

On the mention of size, the SU7 measures 4,997 mm long, 1,963 mm wide, between 1,440 to 1,455 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 3,000 mm. The SU7 is actually closer in size to the Model S than the Model 3, the latter being 4,720 mm long, 1,933 mm wide, 1,441 mm tall and having a wheelbase of 2,875 mm.

Three variants are offered in China, namely the SU7, SU7 Pro and SU7 Max. The base and mid-range options come equipped with a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 299 PS (295 hp or 220 kW) and 400 Nm of torque.

The entry-level SU7 gets a BYD FinDreams-sourced Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with an energy capacity of 73.6 kWh, which is good for a CLTC-rated range of 700 km and it takes 25 minutes to get the battery from a 10-80% state of charge (SoC) with DC fast charging – the SU7 is built on an 800V architecture.

As for the SU7 Pro, it uses a Shenxing nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery from CATL with an energy capacity of 94.3 kWh to offer the most range of the trio at 830 km (CLTC). The same 10-80% SoC with DC fast charging takes 30 minutes for the SU7 Pro.

Xiaomi says the first two variants in the line-up can recover 350 km of range with just 15 minutes of DC fast charging, and the duo share the same top speed of 210 km/h. The SU7 is a little quicker in a 0-100 km/h sprint than the SU7 Pro, taking just 5.28 seconds instead of 5.7 seconds.

At the top of the pack is the SU7 Max that features an all-wheel drive, dual-motor setup with a total system output of 673 PS (664 hp or 495 kW) and 838 Nm. The rear electric motor is more powerful here, rated at 374 PS (369 hp or 275 kW) and 500 Nm, while the front provides 299 PS (295 hp or 220 kW) and 338 Nm.

Powering the electric motors of the SU7 Max is another CATL-sourced NMC battery, although the Qilin unit has a higher energy capacity of 101 kWh. The range-topper will complete the century sprint in just 2.78 seconds on its way to a top speed of 265 km/h, but this comes at the expense of range that is less than the SU7 Pro at 800 km.

For context, the SU7 Max is 0.08 second slower in a 0-100 km/h sprint than a Porsche Taycan Turbo using launch control, but has a higher top speed by 5 km/h. This is despite the Porsche having higher outputs of 884 PS (872 hp or 650 kW) and 940 Nm with launch control active.

Demand for the Xiaomi’s first EV is so strong in China that it has been reported on social media that scalpers who managed to secure bookings are selling them for as much as 100,000 yuan (about RM66k).

In addition to the standard variants, the SU7 and SU7 Max are also offered in special versions called the Founder’s Edition that come with complimentary gifts and exclusive aesthetic touches. These are limited to 5,000 units, all of which have been spoken for, with Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun saying another batch will be offered in the future.

The SU7 is produced by BAIC Group in a Beijing factory that has an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles in the first phase, which will eventually increase to 300,000 units in the second phase.

GALLERY: Xiaomi SU7

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.