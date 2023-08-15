Tesla adds new Model S, Model X Standard Range variants, still AWD but slower and shorter range

In Cars, Tesla Motors / By Paul Tan / 15 August 2023 1:33 pm / 0 comments

The Tesla Model S and X now have a more affordable entry point in the US, with the introduction of new Standard Range versions priced at US$78,490 and US$88,490 respectively. These new price points are US$10,000 cheaper than the previous cheaper model which were simply called the Model S and Model X.

The new ‘Standard Range’ Model S can travel up to 515 km, which is lower than the mid-range model’s 651 km, while the ‘Standard Range’ Model X can do 418 km, down from the mid-range Model X’s 560 km.

The Standard Range cars are also slower in the 0-60 mph sprint, although still brutally fast in comparison – 3.7 seconds compared with 3.1 seconds for the Model S, and 4.4 seconds compared to 3.8 seconds for the Model X.

According to X user @SawyerMerritt, a call to a Tesla sales rep confirms that the ‘Standard Range’ models use the same hardware as the mid-range models, but are software limited to reduce performance and range. The fact that both Standard Range and mid-range models are the exact same weight seem to support this, as it indicates the Standard Range model does not use a physically smaller battery.

No chance for the Model S or X coming to Malaysia at the moment as they’re only available in left hand drive.





