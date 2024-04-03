smart Malaysia offering 30% off EV charging rates for smart #1 owners via Hello smart mobile app; April 6-14

Posted in Local News, smart / By Mick Chan / April 3 2024 4:19 pm

Owners of smart EVs in Malaysia will get to enjoy discounted vehicle charging rates this month leading up to this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, as smart Malaysia is offering a 30% discount on vehicle charging fees exclusively for smart vehicle owners in the country.

The 30% discount is applicable when users pay for charging their smart vehicles through the Hello smart mobile application, which enables users of the app to access a nationwide network of EV chargers with more than 1,000 charging points, according to the company.

This also includes a network of partner charging network providers including Gentari, JomCharge and chargEV in more than 400 locations nationwide, and these are found in shopping malls, office buildings and public parking facilities, the company added.

To access the 30% discount on EV charging, smart EV users will need to be logged into their Hello smart mobile app, and navigate to the vehicle tab where the Charging Map can be found.

Once the preferred charging point is selected and connected, the app will automatically display the discounted charging fee; this is applicable when using any applicable online payment options, as well as through the redemption and usage of smart points.

First introduced in September 2023, the Hello smart mobile app was updated in January this year to gain support for credit and debit card payment methods, as an extension of its existing integrated charging map function.

