Selangor JPJ deploys 382 officers for 2024 Hari Raya Aidilfitri op for nine major offences – until April 20

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / April 4 2024 4:26 pm

The Selangor road transport department (JPJ) is deploying 382 officers to monitor and ensure compliance to traffic rules in a special operation that will run until April 20, for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, Bernama has reported.

The operation was launched smooth journeys for road users returning to their hometowns and to guarantee safe operation of public transport services, Selangor JPJ director Azrin Borhan said. During this time, the state’s road transport department will ramp up patrols and monitoring on main roads as well as locations prone to accidents, azrin said.

Strict enforcement will be carried out for nine major offences, which include exceeding the speed limit, running of red lights, using mobile devices while driving, queue-cutting, and driving in the emergency lane where not permitted,” the Selangor JPJ director said.

Technical inspections of buses will also be carried out at the depot to ensure that safety is given priority, he said to reporters after checking on a roadblock that was set up at the PJS 2 toll plaza on the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) last night. At this roadblock, 497 motorcycles were checked, resulting in the issuance of 340 summonses for various offences, and 40 motorcycles were impounded, Bernama reported.

