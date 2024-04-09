Selamat Hari Raya from paultan.org & Honda Malaysia!

Posted in Honda, Videos / By Jonathan Lee / April 9 2024 7:43 pm

It’s that time again! Hari Raya Aidilfitri is tomorrow, and to commemorate the festivities, we’ve once again teamed up with Honda Malaysia for a humourous yet heartwarming video on the realities of celebrating Raya in this day and age.

For most of us, the thought of spending the festive season with our loved ones is one of unbridled joy, filled with the expectation of happy balik kampung road trips, catching up with those we hold dear, and gorging on delicious food. But for others, the experience may not be so pleasurable, be it due to tragedy, heartbreak or any other reason.

This Raya, spare a thought for and extend your kindness to those who may not be as fortunate, as Joe did in the video above. And who knows, perhaps with your help, maybe they too will know what it means to have a happy and joyous Raya.

From all of us at paultan.org and Honda Malaysia, we wish you Selamat Hari Raya, and we hope you will have a warm and wonderful celebration wherever you are.

