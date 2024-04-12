Agong Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar becomes first owner of Hongqi L5 in the world – stately limo with 4.0T V8

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / April 12 2024 4:23 pm

DYMM Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar became the first owner in the world to receive a Hongqi L5. His Majesty took delivery of the vehicle following today’s meeting with China’s ambassador to Malaysia, Ouyang Yujing, to discuss bilateral relations between both countries as well as current issues.

The L5 is a luxury sedan produced by Hongqi, which is a brand owned by FAW Group. The second-generation model you see here was revealed last April at Auto Shanghai 2023 and measures a stately 5,980 mm long, 2,090 mm wide, 1,710 mm tall.

There’s also plenty of legroom thanks to a wheelbase that spans 3,730 mm. For context, the seventh-generation (Z223) Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is 5,470 mm long, 1,954 mm wide, 1,503 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3,396 mm.

Featuring a retro-style design inspired by the classic CA770, the L5 retails from five million yuan (about RM3.3 million) in China. For the money, the model comes with a 4.0 litre turbocharged V8 petrol engine developing 387 PS (382 hp or 285 kW), paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.