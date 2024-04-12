BMW & Rimac partner up for high-voltage EV batteries

Posted in BMW, Cars, International News, Rimac

BMW & Rimac partner up for high-voltage EV batteries

BMW and Rimac have announced a long-term partnership which will see the latter provide high-voltage batteries for the German carmaker’s electric vehicles. “The respective strengths and expertise of the two companies complement each other in a productive way,” BMW said in its press release.

BMW went on to say in addition to its new strategic cooperation, it is also getting ready to debut the sixth generation of eDrive technology, which will bring another significant leap forward in all customer-relevant attributes such as range and charging time.

In a separate release, Rimac, which makes the Nevera hypercar, said it would dedicate a “significant portion” of its Rimac Campus near Zagreb, Croatia to manufacture advanced battery systems for future BMW EVs. It went on to say that the partnership “represents the largest and most ambitious project the company has undertaken to-date.”

“The respective strengths and expertise of the two companies complement each other in a productive way. The BMW Group’s electrification strategy is aimed at building further on its leading position in the premium electric mobility sector. The BMW Group brings battery and electric drive system expertise amassed over more than 15 years to the partnership,” both companies stated in their respective releases.

Further details of the partnership, including the scope and content will be revealed at a later stage, so it’s still unknown if Rimac-made high-voltage batteries will make their way into BMW’s Neue Klasse models.

