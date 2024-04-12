Porsche to use CM1 active suspension technology developed by ClearMotion in its future vehicles

Posted in Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / April 12 2024 3:35 pm

Porsche has signed an agreement with Boston-based ClearMotion to collaborate in the field of advanced chassis systems with the objective of elevating the performance of its road cars. Through the partnership, both companies will work on the ClearMotion1 (CM1), a high-bandwidth active suspension technology, as well as RoadMotion, which is a road surface fingerprinting software for proactive chassis control.

The CM1 system features an electric motor motor and power electronics in each wheel well of a vehicle, which work with software to scan the road ahead to reduce motion inside a car by about 75% versus the best available technology.

“The planned collaboration is intended to lay the groundwork for evaluating an even closer cooperation with ClearMotion in the future”, said Ingo Albers, vice president drive system at Porsche. In addition to the agreement, the parties also signed a licence agreement that will allow jointly developed technologies to be used by other models within the Volkswagen Group.

“This collaboration will create a step-change in the way we experience driving in a vehicle, and for our expansion into the European market. We look forward to creating a fruitful partnership with Porsche and the prospect of building a long-term, cross-brand partnership”, commented Christian Steinmann, CEO of ClearMotion.

ClearMotion was founded in 2009 and reportedly acquired Bose’s active suspension technology in 2017. The company’s advanced chassis system is also used by Nio in the ET9 revealed last December, with deliveries set to commence in the first quarter of 2025.

